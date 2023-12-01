Denver Zoo introduces new Sumatran tiger "Chlojo"

Officials with the Denver Zoo introduced a new Critically Endangered Sumatran tiger to its family on Friday.

The zoo reports that the 9-year-old tiger came from the Nashville Zoo on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Denver Zoo

With it being the smallest tiger subspecies, Sumatran tigers can only be found on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia. It is also estimated that there are about 600 of the species left in the world, according to the Denver Zoo.

The zoo says Chlojo will join Amur tigers, 12-year-old Viktor and 13-year-old Nikita as they will rotate throughout the habitats in The Edge.

Denver Zoo

Zoo officials say Chlojo is adjusting well to the new habitat and will begin making an appearance soon.