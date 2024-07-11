Denver Zoo focuses on safety of animals during extreme heat wave

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is preparing for this week's extreme heat wave. CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather Days for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday due to extreme heat of 3 consecutive days of at least 100 degrees.

More than 2,500 animals live at the Denver Zoo and this week zoo keepers are working to keep the animals healthy and comfortable during the heat wave.

A cheetah at the Denver Zoo CBS

Most have air-conditioned, indoor spaces to keep cool. But some animals want to stay outside in the heat, like elephants. When they want to cool down, they can take a dip in the water in one of four pools. That is also an option for hippos.

Other animals can hide under shade in their habitat.

The zoo said there are unique cooling methods for each animal.

"Sometimes there is extra stuff we can do, we can turn on misters, we can give them ice treats, we can give them lots of cold food or frozen treats. So there are a lot of things we can do to help them stay cool if they want to stay cool," said Denver Zoo senior director of animal care Emily Insalaco.

The Denver Zoo has regular hours planned for this weekend. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance online.