Colorado will experience a record stretch of 100-degree days. What you need to know about the heat wave

Denver hasn't hit a streak of 3 consecutive 100-degree days in three years. The extreme heat is why the CBS News Colorado First Alert Weather team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The latest First Alert Forecast is found here.

CBS News Colorado

How to Save Money on Your Electric Bill

Xcel Energy says using your air conditioner at certain times during the day can cost you more. And Xcel says lowering your thermostat during off-peak hours or overnight can help you save money. The peak times are from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Xcel says home cooling accounts for nearly half of a customer's summertime electric bill.

Cooling Centers

The city of Aurora will open four cooling centers during Colorado's First Alert forecasted heat wave. They're open any day above 99 degrees.

Central Library. 14949 E. Alameda Parkway

Hoffman Library. 1298 Peoria St

Martin Luther King Jr. Library. 9898 E. Colfax Ave

Aurora Day Resource Center. 13387 E. 19th Place

Protecting your Pets

Foothills Animal Shelter advises pet owners never to leave their pets in a car unattended. And test the pavement. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for a pet's paws. Foothills Animal Shelter says signs of heat exhaustion include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, drooling, weakness and collapsing. If you notice any of these symptoms and are concerned about your pet's well-being, seek veterinary attention immediately.

CDC Extreme Heat guide

The CDC says approximately, 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a HeatRisk map by zipcode. You can plug in your zip code for CDC advice and information.

OSHA lists these two heat illnesses

Heat cramps are muscle pains usually caused by physical labor in a hot work environment. Heat cramps are caused by the loss of body salts and fluid during sweating. If a worker shows signs of possible heat cramps:

• Workers should replace fluid loss by drinking water and having a snack and/or electrolyte replacement liquids (e.g., sports drinks) every 15 to 20 minutes

• Workers should avoid salt tablets

• Get medical help if the worker has heart problems, is on a low sodium diet, or if cramps do not subside within one hour

Heat Rash is the most common problem in hot work environments. Heat rash is caused by sweating and looks like a red cluster of pimples or small blisters. Heat rash usually appears on the neck, upper chest, in the groin, under the breasts and in elbow creases. The rash area should be kept dry. Powder may be applied to increase comfort. Ointments and creams should not be used on a heat rash. Anything that makes the skin warm or moist may make the rash worse.

Tips to Keeping Cool

Colorado hospitals expect an increase in patients during the heat wave.

The city of Denver offers these tips to prevent heat-related illness during periods of extremely hot temperatures:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness. If your home is not air-conditioned, visit a public location, like a library, to cool off

Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, instead take cool showers or baths to cool down

Don't use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter

Don't drink alcohol or beverages that contain caffeine

Limit your outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest

Protecting Plants

Bronzing or crisping edges of leaves can be an indication that the heat is stressing your plants. "The way you can tell that that's sun damage is because they're all pointed at that dominant sun angle at the hottest time of day," said John Murgel, horticulture and natural resources specialist for CSU's Douglas County Extension. Murgel suggests you water plants in advance, cover vegetables with a cloth, or bring plants inside if you can.