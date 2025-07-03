Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance showcases wild animal antics videos on social media

With millions of videos on various social media platforms, it can be difficult to stick out, let alone reach millions, yet the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance has found a way to do just that. Over the last several years, the digital content team at the zoo has worked very hard to take all that happens at the zoo and present it in a new light.

"The way that we do animal care is always evolving, the way we think about conservation is evolving, so the way that we communicate it should also evolve," said Erica Haase, Digital Content Manager.

Countless videos posted by the team in Denver have gone viral, reaching millions and millions of viewers.

"There is so much that happens behind the scenes, and we get to tell, we would love to share with every single person, and that is why social media is such a powerful tool," said Dailyn Sounder, the Digital Content Coordinator.

Dailyn shoots a lot of the video from the zoo for its social media pages.

"A photograph can say a million things, but a video can say a million more, and when it comes to integrating humor, we can do that in a way that is not only informative but inspiring," says Sounder.

Many of the videos not only feature the silly nature of some of the animals, but also tell bigger picture stories of the work being done at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance.

"A really interesting element of the zoo is that we have a state-of-the-art animal hospital – and we take care of all of our animals, not just our four-legged creatures, but our aquarium creatures. The fish getting a CT scan being held in a bucket with sponges holding it up, keeping it wet, was such a fun, interesting thing to go out into the world," Sounder says.

Many of the videos show the animals at the zoo, just doing what they do, paired with trending audio from pop culture. Others take that special work done behind the scenes and bring it to millions across the world.

"Likes are great, and that is fun for me to see, but there is more to the story with social media. Social media is such a powerful tool to reach new audiences and connect with people, and invite people to be part of our mission," says Haase.

