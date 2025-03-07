Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance welcomes newborn giraffe

On Friday morning the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance welcomed an exciting new edition, a newborn giraffe calf. This is the first giraffe calf born to the alliance since 2017.

Four-year-old giraffe BB gave birth to her son early Friday morning after a 444-day pregnancy. The calf is the first born to BB and her mate Jasiri. The alliance said the calf's birth provides a critical boost to the endangered species.

"Delivery went very smoothly," said Curator of Large Mammals Maura Davis. "The teams have been watching cameras throughout the night during her birth window to check for signs of labor. Little feet were seen at about 4 a.m. and the calf was on the ground at 6 a.m. BB is doing a great job!"

BB and Jasiri came to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance in 2022 on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Giraffe Survival Program. The program works to ensure the long-term survival of the endangered species and helps to maintain a genetically healthy population in human care.

The animal care and health teams said BB is showing excellent maternal instincts and the pair are thriving in their habitat. They said for now they will remain in their indoor habitat, which will be temporarily closed to guests. The calf will be introduced to his father and Dobby, another member of the herd, before his debut.

But that doesn't mean you have to wait to see him. The alliance said they will provide a livestream for viewers on campus and online. They will release updates on their social media channels to let the public know when the calf will be viewable to the public.

The zoo is offering a chance to name the new calf. The public can donate $5 to vote for one of three names: Dagg, Thorn or Kujali. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, the fundraiser has raised $2,768 of its $20,000 goal. Donations support caring for the herd.