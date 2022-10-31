Denver Weather: Warmest Halloween in years, perfect for trick-or-treaters

Denver and the Front Range will soar well into 60s Monday afternoon and it should be the warmest trick-or-treating since 2016.

A storm that was north of Seattle Monday morning will eventually impact Colorado but because it's so far away, it will take a couple days for the first impacts to happen.

Therefore beautiful fall weather will continue statewide through at least Wednesday morning including above normal temperatures.

High temperatures on Monday will reach at least the 60s for lower elevations east of the mountains while the high country reaches the 40s and 50s.

Similar weather is expected for Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

For trick-or-treating along the Front Range Monday evening, temperatures will be in the 50s for kids in most neighborhoods. That's about 10 degrees warmer than normal. It will also be crystal clear and wind speeds will be too light to notice.

Looking ahead to the storm at the end of the week, snow is very likely in the mountains Thursday and Thursday night. At this time, cold rain is expected in the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon followed by a chance for snow Thursday. Any accumulation at lower elevations is expected to be minor and likely not on the roads.