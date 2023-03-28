Denver weather: Warmer today, but still below average

March hasn't been very snowy, but it has been cold. To date we have had 18 days with below normal temperatures and it's the fifth month in a row with temperatures running below normal.

To wrap up the month of March, we start a gradual warm-up today with daytime highs in the low 50s for the Front Range. Although it will be warmer today compared to yesterday daytime highs will still be below normal for this time in March.

In southeast Colorado, we will see the wind pick up this afternoon. Warm, dry, and windy conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning for Southeast Colorado from this afternoon through this evening.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the low 50s.

Thursday it will finally feel spring-like with daytime highs in the 60s. But, the spring-like weather doesn't last long as a cold front moves in on Thursday night. We have a chance to see a rain/snow mix Thursday night and a few snow flurries on Friday morning.

Friday will be on the cooler side with daytime highs only in the 40s. By the weekend temperatures rebound to the 60s with plenty of sunshine.