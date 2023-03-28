Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver weather: Warmer today, but still below average

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Warmer today, but still below average
Denver weather: Warmer today, but still below average 02:23

March hasn't been very snowy, but it has been cold. To date we have had 18 days with below normal temperatures and it's the fifth month in a row with temperatures running below normal. 

calendar-temperatures.png
CBS

To wrap up the month of March, we start a gradual warm-up today with daytime highs in the low 50s for the Front Range. Although it will be warmer today compared to yesterday daytime highs will still be below normal for this time in March. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

In southeast Colorado, we will see the wind pick up this afternoon. Warm, dry, and windy conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning for Southeast Colorado from this afternoon through this evening. 

red-flag-warning.png
CBS

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the low 50s. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

Thursday it will finally feel spring-like with daytime highs in the 60s. But, the spring-like weather doesn't last long as a cold front moves in on Thursday night. We have a chance to see a rain/snow mix Thursday night and a few snow flurries on Friday morning. 

co-day-2-highs.png
CBS

Friday will be on the cooler side with daytime highs only in the 40s. By the weekend temperatures rebound to the 60s with plenty of sunshine. 

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanandrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 10:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.