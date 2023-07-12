Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver weather: Temps in the 90s continue

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Summer temperatures continue through Thursday, then a cooldown Friday
Colorado weather: Summer temperatures continue through Thursday, then a cooldown Friday 02:30

Today we will have warm temperatures with a chance for isolated showers in South Park, the southern foothills, and along the Palmer Divide. We will be in the 90s again today, but nowhere near breaking any records. The record high is 101 degrees.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Tomorrow we will have another day in the low 90s in the Denver metro area with triple digit heat possible in Grand Junction. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

Thursday there is a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm in the Denver metro area with a better chance for strong to severe storms along the eastern plains.

spc-day-2.png
CBS

  On Friday, the daytime high temperatures drop into the 80s along the Front Range. 

co-day-2-highs.png
CBS

The slightly cooler temperatures will stick around through the weekend with daytime highs in the 80s. We have a slight chance for showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The cooldown doesn't last long, by next week we will be back in the 90s!

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 7:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.