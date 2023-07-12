Denver weather: Temps in the 90s continue

Today we will have warm temperatures with a chance for isolated showers in South Park, the southern foothills, and along the Palmer Divide. We will be in the 90s again today, but nowhere near breaking any records. The record high is 101 degrees.

CBS

Tomorrow we will have another day in the low 90s in the Denver metro area with triple digit heat possible in Grand Junction.

CBS

Thursday there is a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm in the Denver metro area with a better chance for strong to severe storms along the eastern plains.

CBS

On Friday, the daytime high temperatures drop into the 80s along the Front Range.

CBS

The slightly cooler temperatures will stick around through the weekend with daytime highs in the 80s. We have a slight chance for showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The cooldown doesn't last long, by next week we will be back in the 90s!

CBS