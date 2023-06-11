Denver weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for metro Denver

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 PM for Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Crowley, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo, and Teller counties. The primary concerns are: large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, and heavy rain.

CBS

In addition, there is a Flash Flood Watch in place for the Denver metro area and surrounding areas. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible in the stronger storms. Remember when flooded turn around don't drown. It only takes 12 inches of fast moving water to carry away a small car and 18 to 24 inches of fast moving water can carry away most large SUVs.

CBS

There is also a Flash Flood Warning for the Cameron Peak burn are until 7 PM. According to the National Weather Service 0.3 to 1 inch of rain has fallen and rainfall amounts up to .3 inches are possible. In addition, the East Troublesome burn area is at an elevated risk for Flash Flooding through Monday night.

CBS