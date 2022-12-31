Denver Weather: Mild New Year's Eve with snow storm coming

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.

First off if you are going to Downtown Denver for the New Year's Eve fireworks the weather will cooperate for a nice December night! With mostly cloudy skies temperatures will be near freezing for both the 9pm and midnight show.

The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture.

Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst for snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday.

We have a Winter Storm Warning for the western mountains of Colorado thru Monday afternoon where some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow from the mountains around Steamboat down to Crested Butte. Some of the San Juan Mountains could see 1 to 3 feet of snow thru the weekend into Monday afternoon!

For eastern Colorado there is a Winter Storm Watch for the northeastern corner of the state late Sunday night into late Monday night. Where there could be 4 to 8 inches of snow.

This watch may be extended west into the Denver metro area and Front Range for significant snow on Monday. At this time it looks like there may be 2 to 5 inches of snow in the Denver area on Monday. With 3 to 6 in and near the foothills. We are still two days out so this range could go up!

