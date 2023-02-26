Watch CBS News
Denver Weather: Mild and breezy

By Callie Zanandrie

Mild and breezy to wrap up the weekend
Mild and breezy to wrap up the weekend 03:15

To wrap up the weekend it will be mild and breezy with daytime highs in the upper 50s and low 60s in the metro area. 

Today will be windy in southeast Colorado. A High Wind Warning is in place through 5pm. Winds will be out of the southwest between 30-40 miles per hour with gusts up to 75 miles per hour. A High Wind Watch is in place for portions of the foothills, Fort Collins, and Boulder from 5pm through Monday morning. We could see wind gusts 70 to 80 miles per hour. 

In the mountains, snow showers and windy conditions will prompt a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday afternoon. If you are traveling in the mountains make sure to be prepared for winter driving conditions. The snow mixed with the wind means roads will become slippery in spots, especially through the mountain passes. 

Our next chance for snow returns Wednesday night into Thursday. March is our snowiest month on average with an average snowfall of 11.5 inches. April is close behind with 8.8 inches of snow on average. 

