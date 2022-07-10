Another hot afternoon ahead with a better chance for scattered storms

Another very hot day but we'll see a little bit higher storm coverage

Another very hot day but we'll see a little bit higher storm coverage

Another very hot day but we'll see a little bit higher storm coverage

Several cities set record highs on Saturday including Denver where the high hit 100 degrees. It will be another very hot day ahead for the region but many areas will be a few degrees cooler thanks to more afternoon cloud cover and scattered storms.

One exception will be the far eastern counties of Colorado where temps could be as high as 105 to 107 degrees. Some of the hottest weather is expected to be recorded in places like Lamar, La Junta, Julesburg and Burlington.

Anticipated high temperatures around Colorado on Sunday, July 10. CBS

Eastern Colorado will catch a break from the heat on Monday thanks to an approaching cold front. Highs will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler to start the new work week. The mountains and western slope will not feel any relief from this front.

The hot weather will return to Denver and the eastern plains by the middle of the week with upper 90s and low 100s expected again by Wednesday and Thursday. It looks like the hot temps will stick around through the upcoming weekend.

The extended forecast for Denver covering the period from July 10 through July16. CBS