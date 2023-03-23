Denver Weather: Even with snow on the way, this month is on track to be the least snowiest March in 6 years

While record snow has fallen in some mountain areas this month, Denver and the Front Range has experienced the least amount of March snow since 2017.

There has only been 1.5 inches of official snowfall so far in Denver this month and that was all on March 16. There have also been five days with a trace of snow this month meaning it snowed but there was not enough to be measured.

Since March is usually the snowiest month of the year in Denver with 11.5 inches on average, the city is currently about 8.5 inches below normal through March 23.

There is a chance for a rain or snow shower in the Denver metro area after 3 p.m. on Thursday but no accumulation is expected. It's a different story Friday night into Saturday when the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas could get up to 3 inches of spring snow.

Even if the official measurement at Denver International Airport is 3 inches, a total of 4.5 inches of snow this month would still make this month the least snowiest March in Denver since 2017 when only a trace of snow was recorded. After this weekend, no additional snow is expected in the metro area until after March 31.