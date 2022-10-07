Denver Weather: Coolest day in 4 months but still no freezing temperatures

Friday starts with clouds, fog, and some drizzle before limited sunshine eventually appears late in the day. It will be the coolest day along the Front Range since May but no freezing weather is expected.

October 7 is the average date for the first freeze of the season in Denver so it's guaranteed to come late this year. In 2021 the first freeze occurred October 13.

Although not freezing, Friday will be far from warm with high temperatures stuck in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

After the fog and drizzle ends by early afternoon, skies should clear enough for limited sunshine prior to sunset. Most of the region will stay dry through Friday night but there is a chance for light showers mainly in the mountains but also in northern Colorado around Fort Collins and Loveland. The Denver metro area should stay dry through the weekend other than the drizzle early Friday.

Not only will it be brighter over the weekend, temperatures will eventually get warmer with 60s Saturday afternoon and lower 70s on Sunday afternoon.