Denver weather: A cool start to the weekend

Denver Weather: Cool start to the weekend with warmer weather for the second half of the weekend

Denver Weather: Cool start to the weekend with warmer weather for the second half of the weekend

Denver Weather: Cool start to the weekend with warmer weather for the second half of the weekend

Today will be cool with temperatures running below normal. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s for the Denver metro area. We have a 20 percent chance to see a scattered shower throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds.

CBS

We will have breezy conditions at times with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. The warm and dry conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning for the San Luis Valley.

CBS

There is also a Flood Warning in place though noon for Moffat County. The main concern is that snow melt could cause streams to flood.

CBS

The second half of the weekend will be warmer and drier! Sunday daytime highs will be back in the 60s for the Denver metro area with plenty of sunshine.

CBS

It will be even warmer to start the work with daytime highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. With the warm, dry conditions we will be keeping an eye on fire weather concerns early next week.