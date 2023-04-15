Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver weather: A cool start to the weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Weather: Cool start to the weekend with warmer weather for the second half of the weekend
Denver Weather: Cool start to the weekend with warmer weather for the second half of the weekend 02:43

Today will be cool with temperatures running below normal. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s for the Denver metro area. We have a 20 percent chance to see a scattered shower throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

We will have breezy conditions at times with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. The warm and dry conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning for the San Luis Valley. 

red-flag-saturday.png
CBS

There is also a Flood Warning in place though noon for Moffat County. The main concern is that snow melt could cause streams to flood. 

flood-watch.png
CBS

The second half of the weekend will be warmer and drier! Sunday daytime highs will be back in the 60s for the Denver metro area with plenty of sunshine. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

It will be even warmer to start the work with daytime highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. With the warm, dry conditions we will be keeping an eye on fire weather concerns early next week. 

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 9:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.