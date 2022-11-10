Denver Weather: Chilly weather is here to stay, Thursday night will be the coldest of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.

The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.

In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example, the forecast for Friday morning in Leadville is 1 degree, the forecast for Lake City in the San Juan Mountains is -1.

There is also a chance for additional light snow in the mountains through Thursday but additional accumulation will be minor. Still, many mountain roads will remain slick and winter driving conditions should be expected along I-70 between Georgetown and Avon through Thursday night.

It's also possible the Denver and Boulder areas see flurries or very light snow showers Thursday night. No accumulation is expected.

Meanwhile, the next opportunity for a day with above normal temperatures in the Denver metro area will probably not arrive until the week of Thanksgiving.