Denver's Warren Village affordable housing complex welcomes first residents

With the opening of Warren Village's newest affordable housing complex, Esperanza Lucero knew her life was about to change with the stroke of a pen and the opening of a door.

"It was already stressful for me like 'how are we going to do another Thanksgiving in the shelter? Another Christmas?" she told CBS Colorado. "This was the biggest blessing I could've come across."

Warren Village's new affordable housing complex in Denver. CBS

For the last year, she and her three children haven't had permanent housing. Despite possessing a full-time job, she like many others is classified as homeless, living in a variety of places to make ends meet.

"We live in a really small room all together so we don't have the space, we don't have a stove," she explained. "We don't have a lot of freedom there."

But just in time for the holiday, she managed to get the best news she could ask for. Warren Village's new affordable housing complex was opening in Denver and she was one of the applicants accepted to occupy one of the 89 units at Alameda Avenue and Pecos Street.

"It's focused on single parents and that's been the nitch of Warren Village for over 50 years," said Ethan Hemming, the President and CEO of Warren Village.

Warren Village's newest affordable housing complex at Alameda Avenue and Pecos Street. CBS

The complex is catered to what is called "transformational" housing instead of "transitionary." The goal is to not only give people permanent housing options but also provide daycare, mental health services, financial literacy courses, and all the long-term needs to help end the cycle of poverty and set families up for the next step of success.

"That plan is not gonna happen in nine months," Hemming said. "It is a longer-term process and that's why where we are here. To stand with folks and help them get from A to B which is a much greater level of self-sufficiency."

Esperanza is ready. She is continuing her full-time job. Her kids are in daycare and, for the first time, her eight-year-old daughter will have stability in her housing situation. Her youngest two, aged 1 and 3, will hopefully grow up having not seen that struggle.

"My oldest has been through a lot with me," said Lucero. "A lot of bouncing around. But for the two younger ones I think they can kind of start anew."

Just in time to cook a Thanksgiving Ham or a Christmas dinner.

"We don't have the ability to cook or anything like that," she said as her frown started to turn to a smile. "My eldest daughter... she loves to cook with me. It's always been a bonding thing for us and now we're able to do that."

Warren Village offers transitionary housing to those who are struggling with homelessness. CBS

Something for a mother to be thankful for heading into the holiday season and into a new year with a new lease on life.

"My hands are shaking, I feel hot," Lucero said with a chuckle. "It's a lot. It's a lot of emotions to take in but overall I'm very excited to bring my kids here."