Crews break ground on Warren Village III in affordable housing, services expansion

Crews conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on Warren Village III on Wednesday morning. The affordable housing complex will also feature services for those less fortunate.

CBS

The complex is being built at Alameda near Pecos. The City and County of Denver, the Denver Housing Authority and Warren Village hope the complex will offer a solution to the homelessness crisis facing the Denver metro area.

The 89 apartment homes will feature a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units as well as an early learning center and adult education services.

City of Denver

Warren Village said these services aim to provide a secure and supportive living environment for single-parent families in need.

In November 2022, Warren Village received a $26 million award from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority from a reservation of federal and state housing tax credits to support the new complex.

City of Denver

"Those who will reside here will find community. They will find resources, child care and so much more. They will find love and they will find that support that they so, so need and that encouragement that is lacking in so many villages today," said Warren Village board member Gloria Neal.

The project is slated to cost nearly $51 million.