Denver approves "Warren Village Three" homeless housing project
The City of Denver is moving forward with Mayor Mike Johnston's plan to end homelessness, something he promised during his campaign for mayor. The Denver City Council approved a more than $28 million investment in a 79-unit homeless housing project.
Warren Village Three, once constructed at 1394 W. Alameda Avenue & 1373 W. Nevada Place, will feature 79 apartment homes, mainly 2 and 3-bedroom units.
The council also approved just under $23 million for 29 housing vouchers at the development for 20 years. Leaders also agreed to pay annually for supportive services at the complex.
