Denver approves "Warren Village Three" homeless housing project

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The City of Denver is moving forward with Mayor Mike Johnston's plan to end homelessness, something he promised during his campaign for mayor. The Denver City Council approved a more than $28 million investment in a 79-unit homeless housing project. 

Warren Village Three, once constructed at 1394 W. Alameda Avenue & 1373 W. Nevada Place, will feature 79 apartment homes,  mainly 2 and 3-bedroom units.

The council also approved just under $23 million for 29 housing vouchers at the development for 20 years. Leaders also agreed to pay annually for supportive services at the complex. 

