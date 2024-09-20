Denver voters will be asked whether to ban slaughterhouses in the city

In November Denver voters will be asked whether or not to ban slaughterhouses in the city.

Those for "Prohibition of Slaughterhouses" say animal cruelty and environmental issues are among their concerns, while those against the initiative say a ban would have major impacts on workers' livelihoods and the local economy.

Superior Farms in north Denver has been in business for 70 years and is the only meat processing facility within the city limits. The company produces between 15% and 20% of the nation's lamb meat. General manager Gustabo Fernandez has been employed there for 31 years.

"It's a long time for somebody to stick around with a company, right?" he said.

Fernandez is worried about what might happen if the measure passes.

"I'm not getting any younger as well. So for me trying to find another job, it will be hard. It will be hard and (I'll be) devastated," he said.

"It makes me feel sad as (it's) my livelihood," Fernandez said.

If the measure is approved the slaughterhouse, which is located near the National Western Complex, would have to close before the end of next year. A total of 160 people currently work there.

Natalie Fulton with the group Pro-Animal Future helped get the initiative on the ballot by collecting 31,000 voter signatures.

"About 68% of Americans feel that the factory farming of animals is one of the most important social issues of our time, but they feel powerless to do anything about it," she said.

She says facilities like Superior Farms are harmful to residents of nearby neighborhoods. The smell and the pollution are among major concerns, in addition to animal cruelty.

"Twelve hundred lambs are slaughtered per day there," she said. "There's no way to do that in a humane way when it's moving that fast."

A Colorado State University study found that the measure, if approved, could cost the local economy $861 million.

"It's the largest industrialized lamb slaughterhouse for the entire country, and we're giving voters an opportunity to vote against industrialized animal farming," Fulton said.

The measure could include employee assistance to those who are impacted.

"I like what I do that. I love what I do," Fernandez said.