Denver voters can cast ballots at mobile voting unit at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday

Voters in Denver can cast their ballots, drop them off or register to vote at the Denver Elections Division Mobile Voting Unit for one more day this weekend. Elections officials will be at Empower Field at Mile High once again on Saturday.

The Broncos have partnered with the Denver Elections Division to host their Mobile Voting Unit for a second day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Parking Lot J at Empower Field at Mile High.

Elections officials will also be able to help with election inquiries like registration status and registering to vote.

"It's important that we exercise our right to vote, so to have partners like the Denver Broncos, who have that reach, who have that presence in the community to partner with us, and have Broncos Country participate and help us get the vote out, help get the word out to people to vote early, that it's important to participate, that's the type of culture of participation we're trying to create," said Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez.

The Mobile Voting Unit is an official polling center and is also ADA accessible. Voters will also have a drive-thru option to drop off their ballots.

For more information on the Broncos Country Votes initiative, please visit: www.denverbroncos.com/fans/vote/.