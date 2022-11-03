Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver voters can cast ballots at mobile voting unit at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, Saturday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver voters can cast ballots at mobile voting unit at Empower Field on Friday, Saturday
Denver voters can cast ballots at mobile voting unit at Empower Field on Friday, Saturday 00:22

Voters in Denver can cast their ballots, drop them off or register to vote at the Denver Elections Division Mobile Voting Unit this Friday and Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. 

denver-votes-election-ballot.jpg
Denver Elections

On Friday, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will be in Parking Lot J to greet voters. 

empower-field-at-mile-high.jpeg
(credit: CBS)

The Broncos have partnered with the Denver Elections Division to host their Mobile Voting Unit on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Parking Lot J at Empower Field at Mile High. 

Elections officials will also be able to help with election inquiries like registration status and registering to vote. 

denver-votes-election-ballot-2.jpg
Denver Elections

The Mobile Voting Unit is an official polling center and is also ADA accessible. Voters will also have a drive-thru option to drop off their ballots. 

LINK: How voting works for Colorado's 2022 election

For more information on the Broncos Country Votes initiative, please visit: www.denverbroncos.com/fans/vote/.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 3:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.