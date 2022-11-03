Denver voters can cast ballots at mobile voting unit at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, Saturday

Denver voters can cast ballots at mobile voting unit at Empower Field on Friday, Saturday

Voters in Denver can cast their ballots, drop them off or register to vote at the Denver Elections Division Mobile Voting Unit this Friday and Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver Elections

On Friday, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will be in Parking Lot J to greet voters.

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos have partnered with the Denver Elections Division to host their Mobile Voting Unit on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Parking Lot J at Empower Field at Mile High.

Elections officials will also be able to help with election inquiries like registration status and registering to vote.

Denver Elections

The Mobile Voting Unit is an official polling center and is also ADA accessible. Voters will also have a drive-thru option to drop off their ballots.

For more information on the Broncos Country Votes initiative, please visit: www.denverbroncos.com/fans/vote/.