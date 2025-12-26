Denver Treecycle Program makes holiday cleanup easy, provides mulch for spring gardens

Denver residents have a great way to clean up for the holidays and get ready for spring through the city's Treecycle Program.

Starting Monday, Denver residents can drop off their holiday trees at designated sites so that they can be turned into mulch. That mulch will be available to residents for free during the annual Mulch Giveaway this coming spring.

From Dec. 29 through Jan. 30, trees can be dropped off each weekday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at these locations:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

Havana Nursery – 3685 Havana St.

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

(Note: These locations will be closed January 1 and January 19 for holiday observances)

These drop sites will be open Saturday, Jan. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Fred Thomas Park - 2400 Quebec St.

Evie Dennis School Campus - 4800 Telluride St.

John F. Kennedy High School - 2855 S. Lamar St.

Central Platte Campus - 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

Sloan's Lake Park (Northwest Parking Lot) - W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

Drop sites are available on Saturday, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. here:

Central Platte Campus - 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

Carson Elementary - 5420 E 1st Ave.

John F. Kennedy High School - 2855 S. Lamar St.

Congress Park - E. 9th and Josephine St.

University Park Elementary - 2300 S St Paul St.

Sloan's Lake Park (Northwest Parking Lot) - W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

Bruce Randolph School - 3955 Steele St.

Fred Thomas Park - 2400 Quebec St.

Evie Dennis School Campus - 4800 Telluride St.

Any nails, ornaments, plastic, tinsel, tree stands and lights should be removed before dropping off a tree for recycling. Flocked trees and wire-based wreaths cannot be recycled.

Denver area residents can also recycle broken and burned out holiday lights for free by dropping them off at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off and Blue Star Recyclers until Jan. 1. City officials said residents should be aware that holiday lights can't be placed in purple recycling carts, and can only be accepted for recycling at the drop off locations.

Those who do not want their tree mulched can set it out for collection on their large item pickup day. Those trees will not be recycled.

Many other areas across the Front Range offer tree recycling services, including: