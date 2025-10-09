Denver's Clerk and Recorder tests voting machines ahead of next month's election

With election day less than one month away, Denver's Clerk and Recorder's Office is making sure its machines are good to go.

Representatives of both parties tested the machines on Thursday to make sure they are functioning properly and counting correctly ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

These tests are required by the Colorado Secretary of State and are meant to verify the accuracy, functionality and security of voting machines.

"What you're seeing today is you're seeing a bipartisan team where republicans and democrats fill out ballots, test ballots, that are then hand-tallied," explained Denver Clerk Recorder Paul Lopez. "Then they use the ballot marking devices as well, and then they compare those that are scanned to the hand tallied. When all that matches, then we know that our equipment is working with accuracy."

The last day to register online or by mail to vote in the Colorado Coordinated Election is Oct. 27. Registration can be done in person on or before election day. Polls open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.