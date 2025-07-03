Denver launches new program to support middle income housing

The Denver Housing Authority and the Denver Department of Housing Stability are teaming up to create the first-ever of its kind, "The Partnership for Middle Income Housing Pilot Program." The program gives property tax relief for developers to expand housing options that would otherwise not happen.

According to the Denver Mayor's Office, skyrocketing housing prices in the city continue to be one of the most urgent issues Denverites are facing and that "even residents with good jobs are facing the risk of being priced out of the city they love."

The city said that it has been difficult to build housing that is affordable to middle-income residents and that data from the Denver Regional Council of Governments shows that without any action, Denver will be short more than 4,200 units of housing that working families can afford in the next 10 years.

"We are hoping during this first kind of phase, we will have five projects or about 500 units that otherwise would not be doable in here in Denver for people, again, like the mayor said, making about $60,000 to $100,000 a year," said Dr. James Rife with Denver's Department of Housing Stability.

According to DHS, the program will offer a tax exemption for up to five new multifamily developments this year. In return, projects must "deed restrict" apartments for 30 years to be affordable to households earning less than 100% of the median income ($98,100 for a 1-person household, and $140,100 for a 4-person household).

Additional Information from City of Denver and Denver Housing Authority:

Applications will be prioritized based on alignment with the City's strategic goals, including:

Location in a neighborhood with a high risk of involuntary displacement

Transit-Oriented Developments

Provision of family-sized units, accessible design, or green building features

Depth and duration of affordability beyond what is required by City ordinance

Letters of Intent are being accepted for Round 1 beginning July 15, with selected projects expected to be approved in late 2025/early 2026. If the pilot is successful, it could be considered for expansion. To view program details and submit a Letter of Intent, visit denvergov.org/housing or email housingdevelopment@denvergov.org.