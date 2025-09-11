Denver Summit announces name of new soccer stadium, fund to serve Denver community

Denver's women's soccer team announced the name of its new stadium on Wednesday thanks to a partnership with CommonSpirit Health.

The CommonSpirit Performance Center in Centennial is under construction and will serve as the home of Denver Summit FC during the team's first two seasons, starting next year.

"This is a game-changing moment for Denver Summit FC and for women's sports in Colorado," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "The CommonSpirit Performance Center is part of our continued investment in our athletes, our club, and our community. We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to excellence and impact across the entire Front Range region."

The center is part of a 43-acre campus and includes a 12,000-seat temporary stadium. The team says the 20,000 center will include eight soccer fields, state-of-the-art recovery technology, private player facilities, a dining and family area and an elite training core. It's part of a partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District.

Officials said the center is designed with future phasing in mind.

On Thursday, Denver Summit also announced the creation of a joint fund between the team and CommonSpirit Health that will go to underserved youth in the Denver community. The team will donate a portion of their partnership revenue to the 303 Community Fund, starting with a $10,000 donation that will go to Soccer Without Borders.