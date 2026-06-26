New Denver Summit FC performance center opens in Centennial

On Friday, Denver Summit FC celebrated another major milestone with the opening of the team's new performance center in Centennial.

Denver Summit FC

The state-of-the-art CommonSpirit Performance Center includes two natural grass fields, a grass and turf agility zone, a gym, a cryotherapy chamber, hydrotherapy pools, a sauna and access to medical resources for the team. The 20,000-square-foot facility will serve as their permanent training base.

The team visits a completed CommonSpirit Performance Center for the first time for training in Centennial, CO. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography

"Today marks an important milestone for our club and everyone who helped make this vision a reality. This is not only a milestone for Denver Summit FC, but for women's sports globally," said Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen. "The CommonSpirit Performance Center provides our athletes with a world-class environment to train, compete, and thrive, while deepening our connection to the communities we serve, a commitment that has always been central to our mission. We are proud to help raise the standard for women's professional sports and set a new benchmark for what's possible."

The team visits a completed CommonSpirit Performance Center for the first time for training in Centennial, CO. Tanner Pearson/Clarkson Creative

The city hopes the center will continue to grow sports, recreation and economic development in the area.

The team visits a completed CommonSpirit Performance Center for the first time for training in Centennial, CO. Tanner Pearson/Clarkson Creative

"We are proud to welcome the CommonSpirit Performance Center to Centennial," said Mayor Christine Sweetland. "This investment brings jobs, economic activity, and new opportunities to our City while placing Centennial at the forefront of the growing momentum behind women's sports. It reflects our commitment to opportunity, inclusion, and inspiring the next generation, and will be a source of pride for our community for years to come."