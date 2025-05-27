Looking to save money on summer travel? Denver expert explains how to plan a staycation

Looking to save money on summer travel? Coloradan gives tips on planning a staycation

The summer travel season is here, and now is the time to begin dreaming and planning your next getaway.

Grabbing a suitcase and embarking on new adventures comes easily for content creator Juliana Broste, known online as "Traveling Jules."

"As a traveling video journalist, I have honestly made up this career because it's so much fun traveling," she told CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White, who met Broste at Denver's Union Station recently.

"It's one of my favorite places because it's all about travel," said Broste. She says booking your summer vacation and finding new activities for your family doesn't have to be expensive.

"You know, these days, money is not abundant. We all could have a little more of that. But what's nice is, you can still travel."

Her biggest tip is to take advantage of all our beautiful state has to offer and plan a money-saving staycation, as opposed to vacationing elsewhere.

"Staying close to home, but doing something you wouldn't do, like heading on over to book a really cool hotel that you've been admiring for years."

If you're looking for a good place to start, Broste recommends planning a staycation right at Union Station with options that are free.

Union Station Pgiam / Getty Images

"I'm a big fan of the Urban Market -- getting a chance to enjoy the crafts and arts, things you can't find at the mall."

Or, Broste says, you can splurge a bit.

"Treat yourself, pamper yourself, there are spas there are fancy dinners. You can have a chance to explore - there's the zoo, aquarium, mural tours, bike tours."

"And if you have friends or family coming, they can come take the train and stay the night," Broste said with a slight pause, then chuckle. "Or they can stay at your house!"