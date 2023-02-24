Denver starts issuing notices to landlords out of compliance with new law that protects tenants

The City of Denver has started issuing notices of violation of city law to many landlords across the city following the implementation of a new law that began on Jan. 1.

The law requires landlords of multi-unit properties to apply for a license to operate, assuring buildings meet city code standards for living.

"All multi-unit properties in Denver are required to obtain a license if they are renting out their property for 30 days or more," said Molly Duplechain of the Denver Excise and Licenses Department. "It is a large volume of licenses that we are anticipating."

In just one week of operations, her team has already notified nearly 150 properties of their failure to get licensed with many more expected to be notified in the coming weeks.

Duplechain said the licenses require landlords of facilities older than four years old to meet criteria proving they can provide tenants with basic necessities for housing, like heating and clean water for example.

"We are hoping these will raise our minimum housing standards and make sure all tenants can feel safe and comfortable that their property is meeting those standards," Duplechain said.

The city said an estimated 1,200 complaints are filed each year regarding residents saying their homes do not meet city standards.

"This gives them a tool in their tool belt to hold their landlords accountable," Duplechain said.

More than 2,800 landlords of multi-unit properties have already successfully obtained their licenses in 2023.

Those who are given notice, have 45 days to apply for their license. Failure to do so could result in continuous mounting fines and citations, some up to $999.

"So if there is a neglectful or absent landlord out there that is not responsive to tenant issues and where the property isn't meeting minimum housing standards, this will allow us to identify those," Duplechain said. "If we don't see any action from them they will be subject to additional fines and citations."

The law also requires landlords to provide a copy of the tenant's bill of rights to their residents.

Denver says this is the largest license expansion in the city's history, and when all licenses are issued it is expected these landlord licenses will outnumber all other business licenses in the city combined.