Denver snow totals in & around metro area vary: from very little to more than 5 inches

Snow ends early today before returning on Thursday
The snow totals on Tuesday morning in the Denver metro and in areas just outside it varied from 0.2 to 5.5 inches. In many areas roads are slick and snowpacked, so plan for extra time in your commute in the morning.

The following are the snow totals as of 7 a.m.


Erie 5.5"
Boulder 4.3"
Louisville 4.0"
Lafayette 3.8"
Westminster 3.8"
Thornton 3.7"
Broomfield 3.6"
Ken Caryl 3.6"
Nederland 3.3"
Littleton 3.2"
Arvada 3.1"
Longmont 2.7"
Denver (downtown) 2.5"
Niwot 2.5"
Golden 2.5"
Pinecliffe 2.3"
Longmont 2.2"
Lyons 1.9"
Brighton 1.8"
Aurora 1.7"
Highlands Ranch 1.6"
Rollinsville 1.4"
Jamestown 1.4"
Lone Tree 1.1"
Fort Lupton 1.0"
Conifer 0.7"
Castle Rock 0.6"
The Pinery 0.4"
Bailey 0.4"
Floyd Hill 0.3"
Black Forest 0.2" 

First published on November 15, 2022 / 8:03 AM

