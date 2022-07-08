Watch CBS News
Denver Sheriff Department welcomes 23 new deputies

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Sheriff Department welcomed 23 new deputies to the force on Friday. The class graduated after a challenging 16-week academy. 

dsd-swearing-in-by-sheriff-diggins-7-8-22-copy.jpg
Denver Sheriff Department

The new deputies will begin their new assignments at the Downtown Detention Center and the Denver County Jail where they will be responsible for providing safe and secure custody for individuals in custody.

dsd-continuation-ceremony-class-2022-1-july-8-2022-copy.jpg
Denver Sheriff Department

Additional Information from the Denver Sheriff Department: 

The next DSD Training Academy will begin on August 8, and the final Training Academy of 2022 will begin on November 7. We are currently recruiting and interested individuals can apply here

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 5:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

