Denver Sheriff Department welcomes 23 new deputies
The Denver Sheriff Department welcomed 23 new deputies to the force on Friday. The class graduated after a challenging 16-week academy.
The new deputies will begin their new assignments at the Downtown Detention Center and the Denver County Jail where they will be responsible for providing safe and secure custody for individuals in custody.
Additional Information from the Denver Sheriff Department:
The next DSD Training Academy will begin on August 8, and the final Training Academy of 2022 will begin on November 7. We are currently recruiting and interested individuals can apply here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.