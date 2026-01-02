Denver selects Veo as next shared scooter, bike operator; New rules coming this summer

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure selected Veo to become the city's next shared scooter and bike operator, replacing Lime and Bird when their license agreements expire in spring 2026.

The selection follows a competitive review of proposals from micromobility companies and comes as the city prepares to enforce stricter rules aimed at improving safety and reducing sidewalk clutter.

Negotiations on a three-year license agreement with Veo are expected to take several months and will require approval from the Denver City Council.

City officials said Veo was chosen based on its proposed fleet, safety technology, affordability options, and commitment to accessibility. Veo's vehicles include seated scooters, e-bikes, and a planned pilot of a three-wheeled, self-balancing trike designed for riders with mobility impairments.

Veo is a transportation company providing shared bikes and scooters in cities and universities for people to rent. Joe Hendrickson / Getty Images

"Denver's micromobility program is one of the most successful and popular in the nation," said DOTI Executive Director Amy Ford. "Our goal is to build on that success with an emphasis on safety for riders and pedestrians, keeping sidewalks clear and expanding access to more residents."

The announcement coincides with new regulations approved by the City Council last year that increase accountability for scooter and e-bike companies. Beginning this summer, the city can fine operators directly for improperly parked vehicles rather than issuing citations to riders. Riders will also be required to pass a knowledge quiz before their first ride and periodically afterward.

Veo's fleet will include sidewalk detection technology, radar-based collision prevention systems, and AI-powered parking enforcement that analyzes each trip. Riders who repeatedly violate parking rules may be fined or have their accounts suspended, according to the company.

The operator will also offer discounted pricing through an equity program and a resident plan. City officials said riders currently enrolled in Lime and Bird's equity programs will be able to transfer to Veo when the transition occurs.

Denver's shared bike and scooter program has logged more than 26 million trips since 2021 and is credited with reducing an estimated 13 million car trips, according to the city.

Officials say the changes are intended to make micromobility safer, more accessible, and less disruptive, as scooters and e-bikes continue to grow as a part of Denver's transportation system.