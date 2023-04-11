Bikes, motorized scooters to return to downtown Minneapolis this summer

Freewheeling: The clash over scooters Freewheeling: The clash over scooters 07:51

MINNEAPOLIS -- Those in Minneapolis will once again be able to rent bicycles and motorized scooters this summer. The city on Tuesday announced a partnership had been reached with three separate partners -- Lime, Spin and Veo.

This comes following the announcement that Nice Ride rental bikes would not be returning this season, after losing its sponsor. The city said that Nice Ride and Lyft made a "generous gift" of the blue bike and scooter racks they previously installed throughout the city.

All three vendors will have rentable scooters, and Lime and Veo will also have e-bike rentals.

"Veo will have Class 2 e-bikes. Class 2 e-bikes have both pedal assist and a throttle, similar to scooters. Riders don't need to be actively pedaling to use these vehicles. This is the first time the City has had this type of e-bike in its bike share program," the city reported Tuesday.

The city said that all operations are required to have a low-income pricing option; details on that program are available here. Also, the city said it's requiring a minimum of about four in 10 scooters to be distributed in "equity distribution areas" in north and south Minneapolis, and a maximum of just under 35% in downtown, with the remainder to be distributed in other neighborhoods.

The bikes and scooters will be available for rent beginning Thursday, April 13.