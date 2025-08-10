Denver sees drop in violent crime and auto thefts, FBI data shows

Campaign led by young people in 2 Denver neighborhoods focuses on reducing youth violence

Just a few years ago, Colorado led the nation in auto thefts. But new FBI data shows significant progress, with car thefts dropping by more than 30% in the past year. Violent crime is also on the decline.

When broken down by city, Denver aligns with the state's trend. Violent crime dropped 9%, while the city's murder rate fell by 49%, the largest decline among major U.S. cities. Property crime overall decreased by 9%. While theft is up slightly, car thefts saw a 33% drop year-over-year.

Denver police attribute the improvements to rapid police response and a high clearance rate for homicide cases. They say solving cases helps hold offenders accountable, preventing vigilante justice. Youth organizations in the city also see the positive effects of these changes on young people.

A few years ago, headlines about shootings and homicides dominated local news. Dane Washington, a youth advocate and leader, remembers those troubling times well, especially growing up in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood.

"When we first got involved, there were more shootings, more homicides in the area," Washington said.

Dane Washington talks about his efforts to reduce crime among young people in Denver. CBS

"I was part of the problem," he continued. "Going to prison gave me a different perspective."

Now president of the Park Hill Pirates Youth Sports Organization and Kids Above Everything, Washington has turned his life around and advocates for investing in youth. He believes stronger community partnerships have contributed to the reduction in violence.

"There have been more community organizations working together through this time, and that has been something that has contributed to the decrease, in my opinion," Washington said.

For Annecya Lawson, a loss four years ago changed her life. A close friend was killed by gun violence at just 15 years old. The tragedy deeply impacted Lawson, but it also opened her eyes to the need for change.

"It was hard for me, but it was even harder to see how it affected our community," she said.

Now involved with The Power of One, a youth-led campaign focused on reducing violence in the Park Hill and Montbello neighborhoods, Lawson is dedicated to making a difference.

Mari Jenea Riley, who leads The Power of One, said the reduction in violence is visible in the neighborhoods where they work. She's passionate about creating opportunities for youth, helping them find purpose, and giving them outlets to stay away from violence.

"The stats tell an encouraging story," Riley said. "It's everything we've been working towards, giving them that outlet."

But Riley worries about the future, as federal funding cuts threaten to undo progress. "Imagine- well, not imagine, because it's happening. This funding is going away, and all this will be taken away," she said.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced plans to create a Department of Neighborhood Safety during a press conference outside in the parking lot of the Park Hill Boys and Girls Club in Denver, Colorado on May 13, 2024. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Mayor Mike Johnston set a goal of reducing shootings by 15% this year, and so far, he has surpassed that target. But many youth organizations are concerned about how federal budget cuts might affect their ability to continue their work.

"These organizations emphasize it's a community effort, and without support, the future of youth programs could be at risk," said Riley.