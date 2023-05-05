Some Denver residents pushing back on new trash fee: "Sounds like extortion. It's taxation without representation"

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says residents are adjusting well to the new trash fees, which went into effect in January, with recycling on the rise, but some residents contend the new trash fees are unfair.

"It's taxation without representation," said Mark Crowder, who lives in a 16-unit townhome complex on Denver's west side.

Residents of the building have had dumpsters for years and pay a private contractor to haul away their trash and recycling twice a week.

"It's just convenient for us", said Ken Thomsen, who lives in a ground-floor unit.

So, the residents were surprised to start getting bills for trash services - the "pay as you throw" system went into effect in January.

"So, why are we getting charged for something we're not even using?" Thomsen asked.

"They are allowed to have their own trash and recycling service and pay for it on their own if they so choose", said Nancy Kuhn with DOTI.

But she says even if they choose to continue to use a third party contractor to haul their trash and recycling, each resident will still be charged a minimum fee of $9 per month to cover other solid waste services beyond trash like large item pickup, Christmas tree recycling, composting and other services, even if they choose not to use any of those services.

"We don't have a way to monitor each and every house and what they're using and what they're not," Kuhn said.

Although the city calls it a "fee," which is typically paying for desired services, the west Denver residents view the program as mandatory, with no choice for residents.

"I don't use this, I don't need it, I don't want it... why don't they just call it a tax?" Thomsen asked.

"Sounds like extortion," Crowder expressed. "It's taxation without representation."

The city said the new program has brought about a 17% increase in recycling in the first quarter of 2023.