Denver resident wants accountability, more policing as fireworks use in neighborhood goes on all summer

The sounds of fireworks kicking off the Fourth of July holiday celebrations have become the stuff of nightmares for one southwest Denver resident.

"Literally just drive into this neighborhood, roll down your window, and sit there for two minutes," said Emmett, speaking as a firework went off in his neighborhood. "And you're going to hear something like that."

Emmett, who requested not to use his last name, reached out to CBS News Colorado after he and his dog, Levon, have been experiencing the same frustrations for over eight years.

"I bought this home in March of 2016," said Emmett. "And it's not just around the Fourth. It's June through August. It's a bell curve essentially, but it starts rolling in June all the way through August."

We sat with Emmett inside his home as fireworks continued to go off throughout the interview in succession.

"We've reached a critical mass of people in our community here in this neighborhood who just don't care about anyone else," said Emmett.

His dog is prescribed Xanax by a veterinarian to cope with the noise. However, the bigger frustration for Emmett is that no one continues to be held accountable for the noise.

"Whether you call or use the 311-reporting service, it requires an address where the violation is taking place," said Emmett. "When it's at night and people are primarily shooting off fireworks from the alleys and they're a block away this way, two blocks this way, it's impossible to punch in an address."

A Denver police spokesperson told CBS News Colorado that between June 15 and July 3 this year, there have been 224 calls for service related to fireworks in District 4, where Emmett lives. Last year, there were 170 calls within the same timeframe.

"I would like some more proactive policing, despite the fact that their resources are strained and it's not a priority," said Emmett.

However, it is not just holding fireworks users accountable. As of last week, he has seen ads in his mailbox encouraging people in Emmett's neighborhood to purchase illegal fireworks.

"I found it interesting that these flyers are being sent via U.S. mail to individual addresses in this neighborhood," said Emmett. "Anecdotally, I've asked friends and family who live in the city of Denver and other neighborhoods if they've received the same and they haven't."

Emmett feels like these ads are targeting neighborhoods in which people will take advantage of purchasing illegal fireworks.

"They know who wants to drive to Wyoming, get fireworks and bring them back to Denver, and they're trying to get that business," said Emmett.

It is the kind of business he says has no business targeting communities like his.

"It's enough to make me enthusiastically research my options as far as moving to a different neighborhood," said Emmett.