Monday's low in Denver was warmer than record from 1878

It was a very warm start to the day in Denver on Monday with a low temperature of 72 degrees at the airport. If the temperature doesn't fall below 70 degrees before midnight, which it most likely won't, we'll have a new record for the warmest low ever observed in Denver on July 18. The old record is 70 degrees set in 1878.

There is potential for a new record high in Denver on Monday as afternoon temps climb into the upper 90s and low 100s. The forecast in Denver is 101 degrees but that depends on cloud cover from afternoon storms. If storms fire up early we may not get that warm. Denver's record high for July 18 is 99 degrees.

