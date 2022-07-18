Watch CBS News
Weather

Monday's low in Denver was warmer than record from 1878

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

Heat advisory for Monday covers Denver and northeast Colorado
Heat advisory for Monday covers Denver and northeast Colorado 01:37

It was a very warm start to the day in Denver on Monday with a low temperature of 72 degrees at the airport. If the temperature doesn't fall below 70 degrees before midnight, which it most likely won't, we'll have a new record for the warmest low ever observed in Denver on July 18. The old record is 70 degrees set in 1878.

record-temperature-warm-3.png
Denver started off very warm on Monday with a low in the 70s. CBS

There is potential for a new record high in Denver on Monday as afternoon temps climb into the upper 90s and low 100s. The forecast in Denver is 101 degrees but that depends on cloud cover from afternoon storms. If storms fire up early we may not get that warm. Denver's record high for July 18 is 99 degrees.

record-temperature-warm-2.png
Denver could potentially set a new record high on Monday. CBS
Chris Spears
Chris-Spears-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears joined CBS4 as a weather producer in March 2014 and can be seen forecasting the weather on weekend mornings and occasionally from the field in the First Alert Weather Tracker. He also coordinates CBS4's Weather Watchers and Junior Weather Watchers programs.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 8:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.