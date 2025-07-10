Watch CBS News
Denver goes from record-tying afternoon highs to record-breaking morning warmth

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

On Wednesday, DIA hit 100 degrees for the first time this year, also tying a daily record high.

By Thursday morning, more records were broken as DIA only cooled to 73 degrees, breaking the previous record warm morning low temperatures.

record-warmth-morning-low.png
CBS

Strong down-sloping winds attributed the warm start to the day felt by the Denver metro and Front Range areas.

An early morning thunderstorm rolled through the eastern Denver metro area, bringing a 70 mph wind gust to the airport and bringing in warmer air.

am-co-futurecast-alex.png
CBS

Some of these thunderstorms will redevelop later this afternoon, bringing more potential for 60 to 65 mph winds.

Thursday would be a good day to batten down the hatches outside this afternoon if you have anything loose on the porch or patio.

spc-day-1.png
CBS

The I-25 corridor, and most of the Eastern plains are under a Level 1 – Marginal threat for severe weather this afternoon, with that threat increasing to a Level 2 – Slight risk in Southeastern Colorado.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

High temperatures will still be hot, just not as hot as Wednesday.

Most metro neighborhoods can expect to climb into the mid-90s Thursday afternoon.

extended-am.png
CBS

A cold front will then move through, bringing Friday's temperatures into the mid-80s, with more thunderstorm chances by Friday afternoon and evening. 

Alex Lehnert

