Denver goes from record-tying afternoon highs to record-breaking morning warmth

On Wednesday, DIA hit 100 degrees for the first time this year, also tying a daily record high.

By Thursday morning, more records were broken as DIA only cooled to 73 degrees, breaking the previous record warm morning low temperatures.

Strong down-sloping winds attributed the warm start to the day felt by the Denver metro and Front Range areas.

An early morning thunderstorm rolled through the eastern Denver metro area, bringing a 70 mph wind gust to the airport and bringing in warmer air.

Some of these thunderstorms will redevelop later this afternoon, bringing more potential for 60 to 65 mph winds.

Thursday would be a good day to batten down the hatches outside this afternoon if you have anything loose on the porch or patio.

The I-25 corridor, and most of the Eastern plains are under a Level 1 – Marginal threat for severe weather this afternoon, with that threat increasing to a Level 2 – Slight risk in Southeastern Colorado.

High temperatures will still be hot, just not as hot as Wednesday.

Most metro neighborhoods can expect to climb into the mid-90s Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will then move through, bringing Friday's temperatures into the mid-80s, with more thunderstorm chances by Friday afternoon and evening.