Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero's contract extended

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The contract for Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero has been extended. The Denver School Board voted to keep Marrero through June 30, 2026 with a salary of $305,000.

Marrero was hired by the school board in 2021 with a starting salary of $280,000.

Marrero said in March he wants armed police back at Denver High Schools, supporting the return of school resource officers after the shooting of two school administrators and the recent killing of an East High School student. The school board voted in 2020 to remove those officers from DPS schools.   

