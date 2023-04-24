Denver Public Schools partners with Robinson Corporations Security Group to devise sustainable school safety

Denver Public Schools Department of Climate and Safety is partnering up with Murphy Robinson and Robinson Corporations Security Group to help build a sustainable and safe environment that can help support students, staff and the community.

Robinson looks to help DPS as it evaluates existing systems and develops an in-class climate and safety program. The evaluation will include taking a look at the current building infrastructure, the systems, policies, training and the safety culture that exists.

DPS has agreed to pay Robinson and his company up to $150,000 to work with school district officials who face a tight deadline by the board of education to deliver the plan.

Robinson left his role as executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety in January 2022 after serving for two years.

DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero has expressed a push for bringing in experts to develop that safety plan. The district believes, Robinson Corporations Security Group, which is led by Murphy Robinson, Denver's former director of public safety is the perfect person to guide them in the right direction toward safety. They believe his experience and relationship with law enforcement in the city, including other agencies makes his business the right organization to partner up with it.

This seems to be good news for students and parents such as Lisa and Grant Cramer, who have been through a rollercoaster of emotions in the past few months.

"It's been heartbreaking. It's been disappointing, but at the same time, it's been heartwarming and joyful to see these students come together amid this tragedy," Lisa Cramer said.

The Cramers have been at the forefront of this fight for gun control laws and safety at DPS schools after a student lost his life to gun violence right outside of east high school.

"They haven't been going to class. They have been going to the State Capitol to testify in front of the state legislature to testify for safety. It's too bad these students have had to advocate for their safety," Cramer added.

It's a concern Denver Public Schools is now acting on.

Trena Marsal, the district's chief of operations says she's looking forward to bringing on Robinson to help.

"Mr. Robinson has extensive experience throughout the country. I mean, he has worked in other school districts and he has been successful in programs throughout the City and County of Denver. I have no concerns with Mr. Robinson," Marsal said.

Marsal told CBS News Colorado she does feel as though Denver Public Schools are a safe place for students already.

"We have listened to our parents, and we understand the concerns and the fears we will have a comprehensive safety plan in place," Marsal said.

It's a safety plan that will be put in place by June 30, with the help of Murphy Robinson, Robinson Corporations Security group, among other agencies. While also taking into consideration concerns from parents, students and staff.

"What we want is to come in, and we want to ensure that we can enhance our infrastructure within our buildings, enhance and evaluate our process and our procedures within our schools. This is just one aspect," said.

It's a move that is supported by parents like Cramer.

"I think it's clear that, our school board, their safety plan was not keeping our students safe quite frankly and so bringing in a third party safety expert. I think it's great," Cramer said.

According to DPS, this is just one component of the grand scheme for its safety program.

The plan will have two drafts that will go out to students, community and educators before it is finalized.

DPS plans to finalize its contract with Robinson early this week.