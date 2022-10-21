DPS considers school consolidation amid declining enrollment

Facing declining enrollment, the state's largest school district is considering consolidating some schools.

The dilemma facing Denver Public Schools is something many districts are dealing with.

At this point, DPS is only looking into possible consolidation of elementary and middle schools, including charter schools. The list of recommendations is expected to come out in the next week or two.

"While painful, and we understand that, it's what's best for students," said Scott Pribble, director of external communications with DPS.

While the metro area grows, Denver classrooms are shrinking, largely due to rising housing costs and declining birth rates, a report from DPS found earlier this year. Over the next four years, the district expects another 3,000 student decline, costing $36 million annually in per pupil funding.

"If we were to absorb that financial hit, we might be able to keep all of our schools open, but we wouldn't be able to provide all of the services that are needed in each school," Pribble said.

Those services include in-building mental health support, social work, and special education services," Pribble said. That's why consolidation is on the table, and a group is currently working on recommendations for the board.

The criteria for a school to be recommended for consolidation include low enrollment numbers and financial insolvency. Equity will also be a major factor.

Schools under consideration for consolidation will learn in the coming days. The district will then hold community meetings at the schools before the board is expected to vote on the closures at its November meeting.

"We know this is going to cause some heartbreak for some people," Pribble said. "But just trust that we are doing this only because we know it's best for students, so they can get the best education and the support they need to be successful."

Parent and community leader Vernon Jones Junior remembers the pain caused by past consolidations and said he feels like this process is being rushed.

"In a two-week window you're going to cram in thoughtful dialogue?" Jones asked. "I think we have to stop that as a district. We have to start saying the dialogue matters, and if dialogue matters, we have to prioritize it, not at the end when we're rushing to make a decision, but from the beginning."

Without prioritizing that dialogue, Jones worries students and parents will ultimately pay.

"Let's be transparent about where we're at," Jones said. "Let's be transparent about where we have to go, why we have to go there, and let's make the best decisions with school communities rather than to school communities."

After the recommendations are out and the board votes, the schools chosen for consolidation will close ahead of the next school year. Students can automatically be enrolled in the school their school is being consolidated with, or they can do choice enrollment for another school.