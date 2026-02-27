Denver Public Schools crossing guards trained for self-defense against confrontational drivers

Crossing guard confrontations are on the rise at Denver Public Schools. DPS said the issue is at the point where Denver police officers are being asked to teach crossing guards how to defend themselves if things escalate.

Officers say that before self-defense, the first step is being verbal. This means being loud if the driver is in the wrong. This includes blocking a crosswalk or parking in zones where they should not be. Self-defense should only be used when the situation is getting more aggressive or putting you in harm's way.

Denver police officers trained Denver Public Schools crossing guards how to defend themselves. CBS

There are 45 crossing guards and staff at Denver Public Schools who say they have all had at least one confrontation. When it gets to the point of being physical, crossing guards should use their stop sign as a barrier. Always call a resource officer for help when there is a confrontation. Sometimes, you may need to stall until help arrives.

Denver police say this is an issue that has to be addressed, especially since police created a defensive course for them.

"This is crazy to me because these are volunteers that are trying to take their kids across the street," said Officer Roger Landeis, Self-Defense Instructor with the Denver Police Department. "They are being confronted by parents and drivers. Many have nothing to do with kids and getting mad at crossing guards. They are impeding their ability to drive through the area and are in a hurry to get to where they are going. They are actually getting out of the car and confronting traffic guards."

Denver Public Schools crossing guards CBS

Denver police say other schools may see the same issue and should develop a plan with their local law enforcement as needed.