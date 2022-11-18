Denver Public Schools considers narrowing list for school closures yet again

Denver Public Schools has narrowed its list for school closures yet again. The district recently narrowed its list from 10 schools to five, and then DPS superintendent Alex Marrero seemingly threw another option on the table during the board meeting on Thursday night, narrowing the recommendation yet again to two schools.

Going into the meeting on Thursday, those schools still slated for closure were Denver Discovery School, Schmitt, Fairview, International Academy of Denver at Harrington and Math and Science Leadership Academy. Then that list shrank to two, Math Science Leadership Academy and Denver Discovery School.

Denver Schools superintendent reduces the recommendation on closing schools again. First it was 10, then scaled back to 5. Tonight at Board meeting, it’s down to 2: Math Science Leadership Academy and Denver Discovery School. A vote being discussed now. @CBSNewsColorado pic.twitter.com/bb1Re1pXwa — Alan Gionet (@AlanGTV) November 18, 2022

Earlier this week, DPS heard emotional and passionate testimony from parents on closing schools. Many said they needed more time to process the decision to close their neighborhood schools.

Discussion on the other five schools on the original closure proposal: Colfax, Columbian, Eagleton, Palmer and Whittier, has seemingly stopped for the time being.

A DPS spokesperson said closing the schools will save the district millions of dollars, or enough to hire a couple dozen more teachers.

A vote is expected at Thursday night's board meeting.