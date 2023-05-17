Denver Public Schools students celebrate Mental Health Action Day

In Denver Public Schools, Wednesday is Mental Health Action Day. Health experts are partnering with schools to help children who are feeling overwhelmed.

CBS

Students at Hamilton Middle School gathered for a day with Denver's creative community. There was music, slam poetry, and artists all with a focus on how art can help improve mental health.

Organizers told CBS News Colorado that the goal is to make sure students know that whatever struggles they face, they won't be doing it alone.

CBS

"What we hope the kids get out of this is really a sense of self-confidence, a sense of knowing that there are trusted adults out there they can turn to, and that they develop the resiliency that they will be facing issues in high school and otherwise that are affecting mental health and as we emerge from COVID those issues continue to grow and we're hoping the kids realize there is hope out there as they transition from high school and beyond," said Rick Padilla, suicide prevention administrator with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

There are resources and services available such as behavioral health screenings, peer support and navigation. The health officials also handed out fentanyl testing kits, Narcan and basic items like socks, gloves and toiletries.