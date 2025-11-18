Denver Public Library opens new Lena Archuleta branch in Westwood

The Denver Public Library has opened its 28th location, the Lena Archuleta Branch Library, a nearly $14 million project funded through the voter-approved 2021 RISE Denver bond.

Named after Denver's first Latina principal, the new branch aims to reflect the Westwood community and expand opportunities for local families.

"We are really excited to bring a lot of the services the community has asked for," said Alvaro Sauceda Nuñez with Denver Public Library. "What's really unique is this is part of the Blossom House campus that's brought to us by Lifespan Local."

The city partnered with Lifespan Local to offer additional on-site services, including an early learning center and a communal kitchen.

For longtime Westwood residents, the new branch represents growth for the next generation.

"I always come to the library. I wish I had any of these libraries when I was growing up," said Devyn Baca, lead custodian with DPL. "They're all so cool now and definitely more kid-friendly."

Even newcomers to the neighborhood say they've been watching the project closely. Sory Espinosa moved to Denver about a year ago and said she often asked about the opening date. She was happy to learn she can now do that at the library by reserving a conference room.

"I loved it because I'm always stressed about where I can go to do my therapy sessions privately," she said in Spanish. "Now I have a space to go to every week."

The 2021 RISE bond includes three library projects: the new Westwood branch, a future branch in Globeville, and an expansion of the Hampden branch.

Denver Public Library will host a free grand opening celebration on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. The event will feature neighborhood dance groups, family activities, refreshments, and remarks from library officials, District 3 Councilwoman Jamie Torres, Deputy Mayor Al Gardner, and other guests. More information is available at denlib.org/lena-library.