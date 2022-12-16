Watch CBS News
Denver Processing plant workers' union reaches agreement to avoid strike

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The threat of a strike is over for a meat processing plant in Denver. Two hundred workers at Denver Processing on Yuma Street are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7. 

The plant is owned by JBS which is based in Greeley.  The union voted to ratify a 3-year contract that guarantees 200 workers will be protected and respected in the workplace.

It also promises fair pay wages. The ratification of the contract comes just five days after workers voted to go on strike. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on December 16, 2022 / 2:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

