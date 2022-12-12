Denver Processing plant workers' union votes to approve strike

The union representing hundreds of workers at a meat processing plant in Denver has voted in favor of a strike. Negotiations between the union and company continue while a date for the strike remains unscheduled.

Two hundred workers at Denver Processing on Yuma Street are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7. The plant is owned by JBS which is based in Greeley.

The union is accusing management of unfair labor practices, saying they're changing policies without going to the union. JBS has not responded to requests for comment.