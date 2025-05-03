Denver prepares for Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Civic Center Park

Cinco de Mayo is just days away and preparations are already underway at Civic Center Park for one of Denver's most anticipated cultural events -- a weekend celebration before the big day.

For some businesses, getting a booth at this event is like their Super Bowl of the year.

The stage has been built, booths are going up, and soon, the smell of fresh food will fill the park.

Vendors are preparing for thousands of visitors to pour into downtown.

"I'm the most talkative in my family, so even when people look at the menu like that, I want to grab their attention," said Fermin Lopez, who helps run Spicy Mexican Food Catering with his father.

Fermin Lopez stands outside his food truck at Denver's Cinco de Mayo festival in Civic Center park. CBS

Lopez and his dad have set up booths at the Cinco de Mayo festival for over 20 years.

"I go, 'tacos! Tortas!' And then that echo goes all over," he said. "They are looking, seeing what they want -- but I want to grab their attention. That's my favorite thing."

With tens of thousands of people expected to attend, the festival is a major economic boost for their business.

Lopez says a weekend like this usually brings in tens of thousands of dollars for them.

With the current state of the economy, they've also had to raise prices to keep up.

"It used to be four tacos for $12. Now, it's $20," he said.

That's why this weekend is crucial for vendors like Lopez.

"It all depends on the weather," he said.

And with sunny skies in the forecast, the possibilities are endless.

"Our community must come down and celebrate," said Austin Tafoya, one of the event organizers. "All these businesses coming out and having a spot here are very supportive of the community."

Officials say the event doesn't just help vendors, but also nearby restaurants, retail shops and rideshare drivers.

At least 200 vendors are hoping for an economic boost tomorrow.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, including a taco-eating contest and more, at Civic Center Park and runs through Sunday. For more information about food, the lowrider car show, parade, road closures, and more, click here.