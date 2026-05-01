Denver prepares for key visit in bid to host 2028 Democratic National Convention

The national Democratic spotlight will shine on Denver again next when the Democratic National Convention site selection committee visits from May 5 to 7.

CBS News reported in March that the DNC's next convention will be held from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10 in 2028, with Denver among the five possible host cities.

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib said they'll want to know everything from the technical aspects of hosting a convention again to what the experience would be like for delegates.

"They're engaging in a number of site visits," he said.

Denver last hosted the Democratic National Convention in August 2008. Much of the convention took place at Ball Arena, with speeches being delivered at Mile High Stadium. Former President Barack Obama accepted his party's nomination at Mile High in front of more than 80,000 people.

Democratic U.S. Presidential nominee Sen. Barack Obama speaks on day four of the Democratic National Convention at Invesco Field at Mile High on Au. 28, 2008, in Denver, Colorado. John Moore / Getty Images

As CBS News previously reported, Denver is one of five front-runners along with Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

"We're thrilled to be one of the five finalists," Murib said.

Democrats in Atlanta made their pitch last week.

"We're the only city west of the Mississippi (being considered)," Murib said. "We have spent the years following 2008 focusing on how Democratic policies improve Coloradans' lives, and that's what it will take to win back the White House."

Democrats in Denver would have to raise roughly $75 to $90 million to host the DNC.

"If the mayor can commit to raising $75 million, Denver has a good chance," Mike Dino, CBS Colorado's Democratic analyst, said. In 2008, the Denver host committee raised $60 million.

The decision comes as Republicans have moved towards holding a midterm convention later this year in a twist from tradition that has been championed by the leader of the right, President Trump.

Murib says hosting the convention in Denver again would benefit the community, including small businesses: "What's good for Denver is good for the rest of the state."

In March, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston made his pitch in a public statement, saying Denver could support the event and serve as a symbol for promoting Democratic ideals.

"Denver not only offers everything a successful convention needs, but we are a shining example of how to lead America forward by dreaming big and delivering bigger," he said.

The 2008 convention led to an economic boost of $154 million, according to the mayor's office.

Spectators watch as Democratic U.S. Presidential nominee Sen. Barack Obama speaks on day four of the Democratic National Convention at Invesco Field at Mile High on Aug. 28, 2008, in Denver, Colorado. Max Whittaker / Getty Images

"Largely, you turn a sports arena into a television studio," Dino said. "You want a place that's friendly to you in terms of transportation, logistics, operations, and accommodations."

Denver also hosted the DNC in 1908 at the former Denver Auditorium Arena, the second-largest arena in the country at the time after Madison Square Garden. Recent Democratic National Conventions were held in the following cities:

2024: Chicago

2020: Milwaukee, other locations remotely

2016: Philadelphia

2012: Charlotte

The first and last time the DNC was held in Atlanta was in 1988, and Boston only hosted it once, in 2004. Colorado has never hosted a Republican National Convention.

Chicago has hosted 12 times, Baltimore nine times, New York City five times, St. Louis four times, and Philadelphia three times.

Gov. Polis also weighed in on the possibility in March, saying Denver and Colorado have already proven to be good event hosts and would be able to handle doing it again.

"Colorado is convenient to get to and is a must-visit destination for people around the country and around the world, and it makes perfect sense that Denver would be considered," he said. "Denver has already proven that we can host an incredible Democratic National Convention, having hosted one of the most memorable in recent history, and I have no doubt that when the committee visits they will see the same opportunity for 2028."