RNC clears the way for "midterm convention" later this year

Santa Barbara, California — The Republican National Committee on Friday voted to amend its bylaws to clear the way for a GOP "midterm convention" ahead of November's elections.

Party conventions are typically only held in presidential election years, but President Trump and his senior advisers have been pushing for such a gathering to highlight the party's agenda heading into a challenging midterm election environment.

Friday's vote, at the RNC's winter meeting in sunny Santa Barbara, California, removes procedural hurdles for the party to move forward. The measure passed unanimously by voice vote.

Two cities are currently being floated to host the convention: Dallas and Las Vegas. A senior GOP source said the convention would likely take place in early fall, rather than during the summer, when presidential-nominating conventions typically occur.

"If we're going to defy history, we got to do things outside the box, and one of the things is highlighting all the great things the president has done over the first year," RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said in a brief interview with CBS News. "There is no better way than to tell the American people all the great things the president has done than over a convention. It has never been done before."

RNC Chair Joe Gruters speaks at the committee's winter meeting in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 23, 2026. Patrick T. Fallon /AFP via Getty Images

Gruters added that Mr. Trump is "by far the best messenger we have."

Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration in recent speeches that the party in the White House historically fares poorly in midterm elections, but he has also insisted the GOP can surpass expectations.

On the final day of the meetings, the RNC also voted to posthumously honor Charlie Kirk.